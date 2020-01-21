LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored during Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.
The Hussle tribute will feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG.
“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive producer, in a statement. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come.”
The previously Grammy-nominated Hussle is posthumously up for three awards, including best rap performance and best rap song for “Racks in the Middle,” and best rap/sung performance for “Higher.”
Hussle was gunned down March 31, 2019, at the age of 33 outside his South Los Angeles clothing store. Two other men were wounded.
A few days later, 29-year-old Eric Holder was arrested on murder charges in the shootings.
The Grammy Awards get underway at 5 p.m. at Staples Center and will air live on CBS2.