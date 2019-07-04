



— A shooting involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Compton late Wednesday night prompted a wild pursuit in which the suspects fired multiple times on deputies before the chase came to an end in Inglewood, where they escaped, several of whom were still believed to be at large.

A body was found in the area where the deputy-involved shooting occurred at around 11:35 p.m. in the 400 block of West Spruce Street in Compton, the sheriff’s department told CBS2. It’s unclear if and how that body is connected to that shooting.

The shooting led to a chase in which the suspects fired on deputies at multiple points, the sheriff’s department said. The pursuit finally came to an end in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue in Inglewood, where the suspects abandoned their car and ran away.

LASD SWAT teams responded and set up a perimeter as they searched for the suspects. The sheriff’s department said that SWAT operation ended just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. At least one person was taken into custody.

There was no word of any injuries to deputies. The exact circumstances of the deputy-involved shooting and ensuing pursuit were unclear.

Manchester Boulevard was shut down at Inglewood Avenue. Authorities was asking the public to avoid the area.

https://twitter.com/SEBLASD/status/1146741779221245955