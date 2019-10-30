



– A massive brush fire broke out in Simi Valley Wednesday morning, threatening thousands of homes and forcing major evacuations.

The 200-acre Easy Fire broke out just after 6 a.m. in the area of the 118 Freeway and Madera Road. The fire was burning near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and along the Tierra Rejada Road corridor.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area bordered by 118 Freeway to the north, Madera Road to the south, the 23 Freeway to the west and Madera Road to the east. Algonquin, Jerimiah, Stargaze, Siskin and Mandan roads were being evacuated.

All residents in the 190 block of Tierra Rejada Road should shelter in place until further notice.

The 23 Freeway was being shut down in both directions by California Highway Patrol.

The Simi Valley Unified School District was closing all schools Wednesday and Moorpark College was canceling all its classes.

An evacuation center was set up at Thousand Oaks Community Center.