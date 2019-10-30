



SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – The flames and mass amounts of smoke, driven by extreme gusts of wind are threatening the Library and the large amounts of priceless memorabilia inside and outside of the 153,000 square foot structure. With the fire encircling the property, employees and news media have been ordered to shelter in place.

Executive Director, John Heubusch is one of the handful of employees on the property, doing what he can to protect the contents of the Library. “We shut down all the ventilation systems. Hopefully, that’s holding and doing its job,” Heubusch said.

Along with aerial water and fire retardant drops, firefighters are on hand to stave off the flames.

Melissa Giller, a spokesperson for the Library told the Associated Press that it has been protected by a firebreak, created by a herd of goats which are brought in annually to eat the vegetation.

Embers from the fire are the biggest concern, but employees of the Library remain optimistic.

“You see this on television often and told how heroic these firemen and firewomen are. When it stares you in the face, that is the absolute truth,” Heubusch said. “These are just true heroes who are saving the largest and most visited treasure of the Presidential Libraries in the United States.”