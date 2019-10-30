Comments (2)
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – The fast-moving 408-acre Easy Fire exploded in Simi Valley and Moorpark Wednesday morning, threatening thousands of homes and forcing major evacuations, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Here are the latest evacuations and closures:
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Area bordered by Tierra Rejada Road to the north, Madera Road to the south, Madera Road to the east and Highway 23 to the west
- Area bordered by Read Road to the North, Olsen Road to the south, Highway 23 to the east and Moorpark Road to the west.
Road Closures:
- The 23 Freeway was shut down between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave.
- Moorpark Road was closed at at Tierra Rejada Road
- Santa Rosa was closed at Moorpark Road.
- All residents in the 190 block of Tierra Rejada Road should shelter in place until further notice.
Evacuation Centers:
- Thousand Oaks Community Center at 2525 N. Moorpark Rd.
- Large Animal Evacuations: Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Blvd.
- Small Animal Evacuations: Camarillo Adoption Center at 600 Aviation Dr.
Ventura County School Closures:
- ACCESS School (Moorpark)
- ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)
- Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)
- Briggs School District
- CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)
- Conejo Valley Unified School District
- Fillmore Unified School District
- Las Virgenes Unified School District
- Moorpark Unified School District
- Mupu School District
- Phoenix Los Nogales School (Camarillo)
- Pleasant Valley School District
- River Oaks Charter School Resource Centers in Oxnard and Westlake Village
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)
- Simi Valley Unified School District
- Somis Union School District
- Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)
- VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark
- VCOE Special Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementary School and the Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center
- Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center
