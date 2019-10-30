



REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – The fast-moving 408-acre Easy Fire exploded in Simi Valley and Moorpark Wednesday morning, threatening thousands of homes and forcing major evacuations, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Here are the latest evacuations and closures:

Mandatory Evacuations:

Area bordered by Tierra Rejada Road to the north, Madera Road to the south, Madera Road to the east and Highway 23 to the west

Area bordered by Read Road to the North, Olsen Road to the south, Highway 23 to the east and Moorpark Road to the west.

Road Closures:

The 23 Freeway was shut down between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave.

Moorpark Road was closed at at Tierra Rejada Road

Santa Rosa was closed at Moorpark Road.

All residents in the 190 block of Tierra Rejada Road should shelter in place until further notice.

Evacuation Centers:

Thousand Oaks Community Center at 2525 N. Moorpark Rd.

Large Animal Evacuations: Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Small Animal Evacuations: Camarillo Adoption Center at 600 Aviation Dr.

Ventura County School Closures:

ACCESS School (Moorpark)

ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)

Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)

Briggs School District

CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)

Conejo Valley Unified School District

Fillmore Unified School District

Las Virgenes Unified School District

Moorpark Unified School District

Mupu School District

Phoenix Los Nogales School (Camarillo)

Pleasant Valley School District

River Oaks Charter School Resource Centers in Oxnard and Westlake Village

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)

Simi Valley Unified School District

Somis Union School District

Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)

VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark

VCOE Special Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementary School and the Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center