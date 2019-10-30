LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison warned it could shut off power to more than 304,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday as the most powerful Santa Ana wind event of the season was expected to descend on the area.
A red flag warning will remain in effect for most of the Southland through 6 p.m. Thursday as forecasters predicted potential isolated gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and single-digit relative humidity.
Due to the elevated fire risk, SoCal Edison listed areas which could see planned power outages.
As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, 14,654 customers were without service:
- Los Angeles County: 953 customers: This includes Palmdale map 1, Palmdale map 2, Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita map 2 and unincorporated areas of Agua Dulce, Acton, Leona Valley map 1, Lincoln Crest and Canyon Country
- Riverside County: 133 customers: This includes the unincorporated areas of Mountain Center and Idyllwild
- Ventura County: 2,583 customers: This includes Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark and Somis
- San Bernardino County: 5,688 customers: This includes Fontana map 1, Fontana map 2 Fontana map 3,, Devore Heights, San Bernardino, Etiwanda, Lytle Creek and Rancho Cucamonga
- Kern County: 5,297 customers: This includes Tehachapi Map 1, Tehachapi Map 2, Tehachapi map 3, Tehachappi map 4 and unincorporated areas of Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs
As of 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 304,154 customers were under consideration.
- Los Angeles County: 86,305 customers: This includes Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Palmdale, Malibu, San Fernando, Chatsworth and Santa Clarita.
- San Bernardino County: 63,271 customers: This includes Hesperia, Highland, San Bernardino, Calimesa, Crestline, Fontana and Rialto.
- Ventura County: 78,487 customers: This includes Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Ojai, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, Ventura and Thousand Oaks.
- Riverside County: 33,816 customers: This includes Banning, Beaumont, Murrieta, San Jacinto, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.
- Orange County: 7,071 customers: This includes Irvine and Lake Forest.
- Kern County: 22,330 customers: This includes Tehachapi.
Firefighters Wednesday continued battling the 658-acre Getty Fire burning in the West Los Angeles hills near the 405 Freeway. Mandatory evacuations were expected to remain in place through at least Wednesday. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said power had been restored to most customers in the Getty Fire area.
To mitigate the effects of the power shutoffs, SoCal Edison announced it will open mobile charging stations and community resource centers:
San Bernardino County – Charging Station
- Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center, 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana — Opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kern County – Charging Station
- Stallion Springs Community Center, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi — Opened 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ventura County – Charging Station
- City Hall, 970 E. Ventura St., Santa Paula — Opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ventura County – Community Resource Centers
- Berylwood, 1955 Bridget Ave., Simi Valley — Opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Fillmore Senior Center, 533 Santa Clara St., Fillmore — Opened 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Los Angeles County – Community Resource Center
- The Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce — Opened 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
For a full list of cities and maps of the affected neighborhoods for the possible SoCal Edison shutoffs, click here.
