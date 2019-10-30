



— Southern California Edison warned it could shut off power to more than 304,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday as the most powerful Santa Ana wind event of the season was expected to descend on the area.

A red flag warning will remain in effect for most of the Southland through 6 p.m. Thursday as forecasters predicted potential isolated gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and single-digit relative humidity.

Due to the elevated fire risk, SoCal Edison listed areas which could see planned power outages.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, 14,654 customers were without service:

As of 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 304,154 customers were under consideration.

Los Angeles County: 86,305 customers : This includes Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Palmdale, Malibu, San Fernando, Chatsworth and Santa Clarita.

: This includes Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Palmdale, Malibu, San Fernando, Chatsworth and Santa Clarita. San Bernardino County: 63,271 customers : This includes Hesperia, Highland, San Bernardino, Calimesa, Crestline, Fontana and Rialto.

: This includes Hesperia, Highland, San Bernardino, Calimesa, Crestline, Fontana and Rialto. Ventura County: 78,487 customers : This includes Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Ojai, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, Ventura and Thousand Oaks.

: This includes Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Ojai, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, Ventura and Thousand Oaks. Riverside County: 33,816 customers : This includes Banning, Beaumont, Murrieta, San Jacinto, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.

: This includes Banning, Beaumont, Murrieta, San Jacinto, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs. Orange County: 7,071 customers : This includes Irvine and Lake Forest.

: This includes Irvine and Lake Forest. Kern County: 22,330 customers: This includes Tehachapi.

Firefighters Wednesday continued battling the 658-acre Getty Fire burning in the West Los Angeles hills near the 405 Freeway. Mandatory evacuations were expected to remain in place through at least Wednesday. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said power had been restored to most customers in the Getty Fire area.

To mitigate the effects of the power shutoffs, SoCal Edison announced it will open mobile charging stations and community resource centers:

San Bernardino County – Charging Station

Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center, 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana — Opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kern County – Charging Station

Stallion Springs Community Center, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi — Opened 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ventura County – Charging Station

City Hall, 970 E. Ventura St., Santa Paula — Opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ventura County – Community Resource Centers

Berylwood, 1955 Bridget Ave., Simi Valley — Opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fillmore Senior Center, 533 Santa Clara St., Fillmore — Opened 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Los Angeles County – Community Resource Center

The Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce — Opened 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For a full list of cities and maps of the affected neighborhoods for the possible SoCal Edison shutoffs, click here.