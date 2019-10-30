



SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Several horses were trying to run to safety to escape the Easy Fire, which exploded amid extreme red flag conditions in Simi Valley Wednesday morning.

Dozens of Good Samaritans came to the aid of multiple horses and small animals attempting to corral them as they galloped across Tierra Rejada Road. As the flames came dangerously close, people were seen running into the barn housing the horses and trying to move them to safety.

Thanks to the fast work of these strangers and friends, all of the horses were moved to safety.

The Easy Fire exploded just after 6 a.m. in the area of the 118 Freeway and Madera Road. It grew to 407 acres within two hours, threatening thousands of homes and forcing major evacuations, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

