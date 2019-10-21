



— As the opioid crisis continues to grow across the nation, authorities in Orange County reported last week that they seized 18 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of $1.25 million in a single bust.

The Oct. 16 seizure equaled nearly half the total fentanyl Orange County Sheriff’s deputies had seized in all of 2018.

It was enough fentanyl to cause about 4 million fatal overdoses, the sheriff’s department said.

Along with the fentanyl, deputies also seized 5 pounds of heroin, a half-pound of meth, a loaded handgun and $71,000 in cash.

No further details were confirmed. It’s unclear if any arrests were made.

The sheriff’s department says the amount of fentanyl it sees has exploded in recent years. In all of 2016, the department seized less than a pound of fentanyl. In 2017, that jumped to 22 pounds. In 2018, it seized 44 pounds. So far in 2019, it has seized more than 100 pounds.

“The threat this extremely potent drug poses to our community is increasing exponentially, not subsiding,” O.C. Sheriff Don Barnes said in an Oct. 17 statement.

All this comes after a toxicology report determined that 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas back in July from an accidental overdose from a mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone.

According to a report from ESPN earlier this month, an Angels PR employee is under investigation for possibly having procured drugs for Skaggs over a period of several years.

In September 2017, rapper Mac Miller died at his Studio City home from an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Earlier this month, three men were federally indicted for supplying Miller with the drugs that killed him. One of those men is accused of giving Miller fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills just two days before his death.