



– A Hollywood Hills man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges he sold rapper Mac Miller fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills just two days before Miller died of a drug overdose in September of last year at his Studio City home.

Twenty-three-year-old Cameron James Pettit was taken into custody by DEA agents on one count of distribution of a controlled substance in connection with the Sept. 7, 2018 death of the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick.

According to the Justice Department, Pettit had agreed to sell Miller 30 milligram oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax. However, instead of selling Miller real oxycodone pills, on the morning of Sept. 5, he delivered Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills which had been laced with fentanyl.

It’s unclear if Miller knew he had been sold pills containing fentanyl.

Two days later, Miller was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive. Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner’s office.

Pettit sent a text message to a friend hours after Miller’s death which read, “Most likely I will die in jail,” according to the criminal affidavit.

Pettit is scheduled to be arraigned U.S. District Court in downtown L.A. Wednesday afternoon. He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.