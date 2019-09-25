



– A second man has been arrested, this time in Arizona, in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in September of last year at his Studio City home.

Ryan Reavis, 36, was taken into custody Monday by Lake Havasu City police after weapons – including two shotguns and a pistol – ammo, prescription pills, a physician’s prescription pad, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and were discovered in a raid on his home, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Reavis is being held on various drug and weapons charges, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Police did not confirm what Reavis’ connection might be to Miller.

On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City. Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner’s office.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit of Hollywood Hills was arrested by DEA agents on charges that he sold rapper Mac Miller fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills just two days before his death.