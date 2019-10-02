Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Southland men and an Arizona resident were indicted in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday in connection with death of rapper-producer Mac Miller.
Stephen Walter, Cameron Pettit and Ryan Reavis were charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Miller died last year after he overdosed on counterfeit painkillers.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.