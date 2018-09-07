LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Mac Miller was found dead Friday after a suspected overdose, according to reports. He was 26.
Miller was found Friday afternoon at his Studio City home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Variety.
The rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was charged last month in a DUI after a car he was driving struck a power pole in Hollywood Hills, officials said.
Miller also struggled recently with substance abuse following his breakup with singer Ariana Grande, according to TMZ.
He was preparing to launch a U.S. tour for his latest album, “Swimming”, that was scheduled to kick off in San Francisco on Oct. 27.
Miller’s death was mourned by fellow performers and millions of his followers on social media.
