LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Mac Miller was found dead Friday after a suspected overdose, according to reports. He was 26.

Miller was found Friday afternoon at his Studio City home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Variety.

The rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was charged last month in a DUI after a car he was driving struck a power pole in Hollywood Hills, officials said.

Miller also struggled recently with substance abuse following his breakup with singer Ariana Grande, according to TMZ.

He was preparing to launch a U.S. tour for his latest album, “Swimming”, that was scheduled to kick off in San Francisco on Oct. 27.

Miller’s death was mourned by fellow performers and millions of his followers on social media.

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

