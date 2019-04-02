LIVE:LAPD Provides Update On Nipsey Hussle Murder Investigation
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed over a personal dispute with the suspect, Los Angeles police announced in a news conference Tuesday.

Hussle, 33, was shot dead during a triple-shooting Sunday afternoon in a South Los Angeles parking lot which left two other men wounded.

Eric Holder. (LAPD)

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that the suspect, 29-year-old Eric Holder, a gang member, approached Hussle and the other men he was with on multiple occasions Sunday and engaged them in conversation.

Holder then returned with a handgun and opened fire on the men. Following the shooting, Holder fled in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by an unidentified woman.

Investigators are searching for both Holder and the getaway driver. Holder is considered armed and dangerous. The Cruz has a California license plate of RJD742.

Moore said that Holder had been engaged in some kind of dispute with Hussle, but did not specify the details of that dispute.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Comments
  1. Coy Guy says:
    April 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

    “… Following the shooting, Hussle fled in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz being driven…”
    Hussle was on the ground, Holder fled.

    Reply

