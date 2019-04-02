



– Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed over a personal dispute with the suspect, Los Angeles police announced in a news conference Tuesday.

Hussle, 33, was shot dead during a triple-shooting Sunday afternoon in a South Los Angeles parking lot which left two other men wounded.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that the suspect, 29-year-old Eric Holder, a gang member, approached Hussle and the other men he was with on multiple occasions Sunday and engaged them in conversation.

Holder then returned with a handgun and opened fire on the men. Following the shooting, Holder fled in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by an unidentified woman.

Investigators are searching for both Holder and the getaway driver. Holder is considered armed and dangerous. The Cruz has a California license plate of RJD742.

Moore said that Holder had been engaged in some kind of dispute with Hussle, but did not specify the details of that dispute.

