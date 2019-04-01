HYDE PARK (CBSLA) – A crowd of hundreds of people who amassed in front of The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle stampeded from the scene after a possible stabbing, police say.

The peaceful vigil turned chaotic Monday night near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue when people began scattering across the packed parking lot. Mourners had gathered since the Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Sky9 was over the scene as fans brought candles, flowers, posters and items of clothing to pay their respects to the 33-year-old rapper around 8 p.m. Monday. At some point, a stabbing occurred. At least six people were stabbed and multiple people were trampled in the stampede, according to Los Angeles police.

Several people in the crowd become rowdy as police attempted to block off the area, throwing candles and other items at officers, according to KCAL9’s Stu Mundel.

A large police presence responded to the scene, shutting down the intersection as fire responders attended to victims.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.