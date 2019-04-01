



Los Angeles police on Monday night released information on the suspect wanted in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, is the suspect LAPD is asking the public’s help in locating.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Detectives say that Holder was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.