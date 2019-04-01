Filed Under:Nipsey Hussle


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police on Monday night released information on the suspect wanted in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, is the suspect LAPD is asking the public’s help in locating.

Detectives say that Holder was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s