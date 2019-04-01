Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police on Monday night released information on the suspect wanted in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, is the suspect LAPD is asking the public’s help in locating.
Detectives say that Holder was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.