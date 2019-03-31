Filed Under:Nipsey Hussle, Shooting


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead, and two others are injured, following a shooting in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the rapper was gunned down outside of his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood, south of the Crenshaw area.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

LAPD reported a shooting at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Slauson Ave. and Crenshaw Blvd. where three people were transported to the hospital

The two other victims were reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

