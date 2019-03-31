



– Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead, and two others are injured, following a shooting in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the rapper was gunned down outside of his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood, south of the Crenshaw area.

LAPD reported a shooting at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Slauson Ave. and Crenshaw Blvd. where three people were transported to the hospital

The two other victims were reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.