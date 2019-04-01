



– The rapper known as Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, coroner’s officials announced Monday.

Hussle, 33, whose real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot Sunday in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles.

An autopsy performed Monday determined Asghedom was shot in the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

Two other men were wounded in the shooting.

Hussle, who was in a longtime relationship with actress Lauren London, leaves behind two children.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.