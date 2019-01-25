LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fans will get the opportunity to send off their NFC champion L.A. Rams to Atlanta with gusto with a rally Sunday morning at the team’s future home in Hollywood Park.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Rams will hold a Super Bowl send-off party at the under-construction L.A. Stadium located at 1000 South Prairie Ave. .

The event will include public comments from coaches and players before the team boards buses and heads to the airport for its trip to the East Coast and a Feb. 3 date with the New England Patriots.

The send-off will include food trucks, fan activities and special guests including actor Danny Trejo and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. Free rally towels, t-shirts, prizes and a Super Bowl ticket giveaway will be held. Fans will also get a glimpse of the new stadium, which is slated to open for the 2020 season.

To get in, fans must have tickets, which they can obtain by clicking here. The tickets are free. Gates for the event open at 9 a.m.

