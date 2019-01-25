THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — He wasn’t named employee of the year, but one Los Angeles Rams employee got something that may be even better – tickets to the Super Bowl.

The employee, identified only as “Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape,” looked apprehensive as he was pushed into a small office where Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks was waiting.

In the video posted on Twitter, Cooks laughs and says, “no, don’t be scared you all right!”

It takes a team to achieve the dream. @brandincooks had a little surprise for Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape. 💙 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/rzx92ROUi8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2019

As Cooks tells him the team is inviting him and his son to the Super Bowl, Alfonso says, “oh my goodness. Oh my God. Are you serious?”

“This is a dream come true,” Alfonso says with a gasp. His voice began to waver as he said he has wanted to go to the Super Bowl ever since he was a little boy.

“But I get to take my son because of you guys,” Alfonso says, near tears.