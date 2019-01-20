NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Greg Zuerlein made a 24-yard field goal with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Rams tied the Saints 20-20 in the NFC championship game.

PHOTO GALLERY: Los Angeles Rams Vs. New Orleans Saints

The kick capped a nine-play, 85-yard drive for the Rams, who trailed 13-0 after the first quarter.

Jared Goff completed passes to Josh Reynolds for 33 yards and to Gerald Everett for 39 yards on the drive.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)