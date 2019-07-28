McVay: 'Zero Percent Chance' Rams QB Jared Goff Doesn't Get Contract ExtensionRams head coach Sean McVay took his commitment to quarterback Jared Goff a step further Thursday.

Rams' Aaron Donald Says He's Still 'A Lot Angry' About Super Bowl LossDespite the disappointment of last January, Donald thinks the team is ready to take on the challenge of getting back to the Super Bowl.

'I Wasn't Good Enough': Rams Coach Sean McVay Regrets Over-Preparing For Super BowlSean McVay says he has a pretty good idea why the Rams blew it against the Pats in Super Bowl LIII.

2019 Rams Schedule: Home Opener Set For Week 2 Against SaintsThe Los Angeles Rams released their 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

Rams To Play Bengals In London Next SeasonThe two team will face off Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Coming Home: Rams Sign Former USC Star Clay MatthewsThe 32-year-old Matthews is the Packers franchise leader in sacks, with 83 1/2 over 10 seasons.

Rams Bring In Blake Bortles To Back Up Jared GoffBortles, a former No. 3 overall pick who has spent his entire career with the Jaguars, signed a one-year deal.

Super Bowl Ticket Scammer Who Stole From Own Mother Captured In Temecula CasinoHe was spotted by an alert casino worker. The Georgia man is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for fake Super Bowl tickets.

From The NFL To Alexa To Cardi B... Your Favorite Super Bowl CommercialsTens of thousands of participants rated their favorite Super Bowl ads on USA Today's Ad Meter, and the results are in!

Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine Responds To Criticism Of Super Bowl Halftime Show“We thank our critics for always pushing us to do better,” Levine wrote.

Frustrated Super Bowl Viewers More Impressed By New CBS Talent Show ‘The World’s Best'Viewers that tuned in for what was expected to be a high-scoring game were disappointed. At least, until "The World's Best" came on.

Heartbroken But Optimistic: Rams Fans React To Super Bowl LossThe Rams lost to the New England Patriots 13-3, and it was a stinging disappointment for fans who traveled to Atlanta for the Super Bowl as much as it was for those who gathered in watch parties all over Southern California.