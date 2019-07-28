#RAMSon2
Sponsored By
Rams Training Camp 7/29 Videos
Rams Training Camp: New Contracts Speak To Team's Confidence In Sean McVay, Les SneadThe Voice of the Rams JB Long talked to DeMarco Morgan.
Rams Training Camp: Fun For Pint-Sized Rams Fans TooThe Rams Kids Zone has several activities for younger fans. Jake Reiner reports.
Rams Training Camp: Rams Fans Having Fun While Giving BackDeMarco Morgan talked to Ralph Valdez, president of the SoCal Rams Booster Club.
Rams Training Camp: Fans Step Into New Stadium With Virtual RealityThe fan activation center gives fans a sneak peek at the stadium currently under construction. Jake Reiner reports.
Rams Training Camp: New Faces On The FieldLisa Hillary talked to DeMarco Morgan about some of the new players and what they bring to the team.
Watts Youth Football Team Becomes RamsThe youth football team was officially rebranded as the Watts Rams during the Rams training camp over the weekend. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Rams Training Camp: 'Ramily' Shows OutRams fans showed out in force as training camp got underway this weekend. Jake Reiner reports.
Rams Training Camp: After Super Bowl Loss, What's Next?Lisa Hillary and DeMarco Morgan talk about how the Rams come back from losing the biggest game of the year.
CBS2 Gears Up For Rams Training CampJake Reiner takes a look (make that virtual look) at the new stadium as training camp is about to open.
Latest LA Rams News
McVay: 'Zero Percent Chance' Rams QB Jared Goff Doesn't Get Contract ExtensionRams head coach Sean McVay took his commitment to quarterback Jared Goff a step further Thursday.
Rams' Aaron Donald Says He's Still 'A Lot Angry' About Super Bowl LossDespite the disappointment of last January, Donald thinks the team is ready to take on the challenge of getting back to the Super Bowl.
'I Wasn't Good Enough': Rams Coach Sean McVay Regrets Over-Preparing For Super BowlSean McVay says he has a pretty good idea why the Rams blew it against the Pats in Super Bowl LIII.
2019 Rams Schedule: Home Opener Set For Week 2 Against SaintsThe Los Angeles Rams released their 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.
Rams To Play Bengals In London Next SeasonThe two team will face off Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium.
Coming Home: Rams Sign Former USC Star Clay MatthewsThe 32-year-old Matthews is the Packers franchise leader in sacks, with 83 1/2 over 10 seasons.
Rams Bring In Blake Bortles To Back Up Jared GoffBortles, a former No. 3 overall pick who has spent his entire career with the Jaguars, signed a one-year deal.
Super Bowl Ticket Scammer Who Stole From Own Mother Captured In Temecula CasinoHe was spotted by an alert casino worker. The Georgia man is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for fake Super Bowl tickets.
From The NFL To Alexa To Cardi B... Your Favorite Super Bowl CommercialsTens of thousands of participants rated their favorite Super Bowl ads on USA Today's Ad Meter, and the results are in!
Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine Responds To Criticism Of Super Bowl Halftime Show“We thank our critics for always pushing us to do better,” Levine wrote.
Frustrated Super Bowl Viewers More Impressed By New CBS Talent Show ‘The World’s Best'Viewers that tuned in for what was expected to be a high-scoring game were disappointed. At least, until "The World's Best" came on.
Heartbroken But Optimistic: Rams Fans React To Super Bowl LossThe Rams lost to the New England Patriots 13-3, and it was a stinging disappointment for fans who traveled to Atlanta for the Super Bowl as much as it was for those who gathered in watch parties all over Southern California.