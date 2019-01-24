Filed Under:LA Rams, Los Angeles Rams, Rams, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time ever, cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the New England Patriots.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron, one of the first male NFL cheerleaders, cheers ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Rams and New Orleans Saints made NFL history this season with the first-ever male cheerleaders on their squads.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies made the Rams’ squad in March 2018.

The two dancers from California told Fast Company in October that they knew each other since college but were unaware they were both trying out for the same NFL squad. During auditions, Peron said he told Jinnies, “Hey, no matter what happens, we’re doing this for us and for the boys,”

Cheerleading made its league debut in 1954 with the then-Baltimore Colts, according to NFL.com. This season, 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams had cheerleaders.

 

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Napoleon Jinnies dances during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

