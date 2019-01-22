LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers’ union were slated to hold their sixth straight day of marathon talks Tuesday to try and end the strike which has forced about 600,000 students and 30,000 teachers out of the classroom.

A joint news conference with Mayor Eric Garcetti, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

According to Garcetti, both sides negotiated at City Hall for 21 straight hours, beginning at about 9 a.m. Monday and ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday. After a brief respite, they were set to return to the bargaining table at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Garcetti said.

LAUSD reported that it was informed by UTLA that even if a deal was reached Monday, teachers would still hit the picket lines on Tuesday regardless. More than 1,000 firefighters were also set to join a rally and march in solidarity with teachers in downtown L.A. Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to reach an agreement & have made tremendous progress with 5 days & 50+ hours of negotiation,” Garcetti tweeted Monday.

After 21 months of unsuccessful talks, LAUSD teachers went on strike Jan. 14, the first such strike since 1989. The district and the teachers union returned to the bargaining table on Jan. 17 and the two sides of negotiated nonstop since then. The details of the talks have been kept under wraps since the round-the-clock negotiations began.

Those students who chose to come to class Tuesday had substitute teachers. All 1,240 LAUSD schools were open Tuesday, the district said. The strike is costing the district tens of millions of dollars. On the first day of the strike, only a third of the more than 600,000 students served by LAUSD showed up for class, costing the district $25 million, according to Beutner.

Four hundred substitutes have been hired to fill in during the strike and 2,000 administrators with teaching credentials have been reassigned. LAUSD also controversially eased background check requirements for parent volunteers.

At issue between the two sides has been pay, class size and the hiring of more support staff such as nurses, counselors and librarians. LAUSD has offered a 6 percent pay hike spread out over the first two years of a three-year deal, while UTLA is demanding a 6.5 percent salary increase that would take effect immediately. Negotiations have also hinge on the debate between public schools and privatizing schools through charters. The union wants to ensure that privatization doesn’t cut public school funding.

The district earlier this month presented the union with an offer that included the hiring of 1,200 teachers, capping middle and high school English/math classes at 39 students, capping grades four through six at 35 students, maintaining all other existing class sizes, adding a full-time nurse at every elementary school and adding another academic counselor at high schools.

UTLA officials rejected the proposal, saying it did not go far enough.

Another disagreement between the two sides is over a reported $1.8 billion district reserve. UTLA argues that the reserve could be tapped to pay for its demands, while Beutner has said the reserve has already been fully earmarked, including for the potential raises for teachers. He has argued the UTLA demands would push the district into insolvency.

The district has established an information hotline for parents at 213-443-1300 to answer questions about the strike and its possible impact.

