LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Are the kids all right on the third day of the LA teachers strike?

Attendance at the more than 1,000 schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District have dropped precipitously as the LA teachers strike drags into its third day.

The first day of the strike, just a third of the more than 600,000 students served by LAUSD showed up for class, costing the district $25 million, according to Superintendent Austin Beutner. The second day, attendance ticked up an additional 13 percent.

With 35,000 teachers on the picket lines, classrooms are sitting empty throughout the city. LAUSD students who are showing up are being grouped into classes of multiple grades and corralled into auditoriums and gyms to mostly play games or into lecture halls for general education lessons under the supervision of credentialed administrators and substitute teachers.

“I want this whole situation to end as quick as possible because I’m very scared that my grades will get affected,” one girl said.

In a robocall to parents Wednesday night, the district continued to emphasize that schools remain open, but said that students who do not come to school during the strike will not be penalized or cited for truancy.

LASPD will not be citing for truancy during the teacher strike. Our officers are focused on student safety and life safety concerns. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) January 14, 2019

Members of United Teachers Los Angeles will continue to picket Wednesday. No new negotiations have been scheduled, and the district and unions remain at an impasse over pay raises, the addition of support staff like nurses and counselors, and the growth of charter schools.