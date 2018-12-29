NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — LAUSD is making arrangements to go back to school with or without full-time teachers.

The district has reportedly hired hundreds of substitutes in case staffers go ahead with a strike on Jan. 10.

Some say it’s a sign a deal is not in sight.

Hundreds of schools across Los Angeles are set to go back to school a week from Monday.

One local mom who spoke to CBSLA says her kids won’t be in the classroom if full-time teachers aren’t there with them.

“Everything they’re asking for is for us. It benefits us,” said Jenna Schwartz. “They want smaller classroom sizes. They want less testing. I’m keeping my kids home. We don’t cross picket lines.”

UTLA put out a statement saying: “…it is…irresponsible to think that 400 substitutes can educate more than 600,000 students. We believe that it is illegal for the district to hire people outside our bargaining unit…”

To which the district responded: “We have a duty to provide an education to our students, and we will take appropriate measures to do so.”

What’s appropriate is what’s in contention.

Earlier this month teachers staged a massive demonstration at Grand Park.

For nearly two years the union and district have been trying to come to terms on, among other things, raises for teachers and smaller class sizes.