LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bargaining teams from the union representing striking Los Angeles teachers and officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District had a second consecutive productive day of contract negotiations, according to an official with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office, which is facilitating the negotiations.

The discussions concluded at 9:08 p.m. Friday, the official said. Negotiations will resume Saturday at 11 a.m.

There were an estimated 60,000 demonstrators outside LA City Hall during contract negotiations between the teachers’ union and the school district Friday.

During the rally, demonstrators blamed Superintendent Austin Beutner for the impasse because they say he wants to expand charter schools.

“I’m a public school kid. I’m here trying to get the same great education I had,” said Beutner.

The superintendent acknowledged LA schools are underfunded but he said the district doesn’t have the money to meet the all of the union’s demands.

He did call the strike a sign of the community’s commitment to public education.

“Let’s take that energy. Let’s move it forward. Let’s go to Sacramento to make sure we can have the funding we need to truly deliver on the promise to every student in our schools,” said Beutner.

