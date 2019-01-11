LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the teachers’ strike slated to begin Monday, Los Angeles Unified School District officials were scrambling to unveil a fresh contract offer Friday which they said was all thanks to the record amount of education money contained in the governor’s state budget proposal.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a 2019-20 budget proposal which he said emphasized education by including a record $80.7 billion in funding for K-12 and community college, an increase of about $2 billion from the $78.4 billion in funding for 2018-19 year.

LAUSD said its new proposal to the union will include funding to “reduce class size” and “provide support for classroom educators.”

At issue between the two sides has been pay, class size and the hiring of more support staff such as nurses, counselors and librarians. LAUSD has offered a 6 percent pay hike retroactive to July 1, 2016, while United Teachers Los Angeles is demanding a 6.5 percent salary increase.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner made the surprise announcement that there would be a new offer after traveling up to Sacramento Thursday to meet with state leaders.

“Yesterday, we spoke with state leaders in Sacramento about our shared commitment to public education, and the budget announced today by the Governor is a strong statement of those values,” Beutner said in a statement Thursday. “All of the legislative leaders we met with yesterday expressed their commitment to public education.”

A round of talks between UTLA and the LAUSD is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday at LAUSD headquarters.

“Part of that is money from Sacramento, part of that is money from the reserve, part of that is shuffling people within the district, so that’s not a question that I can answer straight off,” UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl responded at a news conference Thursday when asked his initial thoughts about the pending proposal.

Following 20 months of unsuccessful negotiations, about 30,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) are set to walk off the job Monday, the first such strike in 30 years for the second largest school district in the nation, serving 600,000 students.

UTLA had originally planned to start the strike Thursday, but announced Wednesday that it was pushing back the strike to Monday over a dispute regarding whether it had provided LAUSD with the legally-required 10-day strike notice.

On Monday, the LAUSD raised its previous offer by $75 million to add more than 1,000 staff members to schools and help decrease class sizes, up from an initial offer of $30 million. Caputo-Pearl argued the offer would not make a significant impact because it would only add roughly one person at each campus, and it might actually end up raising class sizes. He also said the proposed spending increase would only last one year.

“Our kids don’t need fulltime nurses for just one year. They need it for their school career, and they need it for their life,” UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl said.

Caputo-Pearl also said the district’s proposed salary increase for teachers would be contingent on cutting health care benefits for future union members.

Negotiations have also hinged on the debate between public schools and privatizing schools through charters. The union wants to ensure that privatization doesn’t cut public school funding.

Another disagreement between the two sides is over a reported $1.8 billion district reserve. UTLA argues that the reserve could be tapped to pay for its demands, while Beutner has said the reserve has already been fully earmarked, including for the potential raises for teachers. He has argued the UTLA demands would push the district into insolvency.

Parents, meanwhile, are concerned over how schools will operate during the strike. Four hundred substitutes have been hired for the task and 2,000 administrators with teaching credentials have been reassigned. LAUSD also controversially eased background check requirements for parent volunteers.

Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city has been preparing contingency plans to assist families in the event of a strike. Recreation centers, parks and libraries will be open as “safe places” where parents can bring their children on strike days. Metro will also be offering LAUSD students free rides on buses and trains on strike days.

The district has established an information hotline for parents at 213-443-1300 to answer questions about the planned strike and its possible impact.

