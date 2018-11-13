List of Closures and Evacuations | Real-Time Updates

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Hundreds of residents who had just been allowed to return home had to turn around and flee again after a large flare-up of the Woolsey Fire sparked south of Thousand Oaks Tuesday morning.

The flare-up occurred in the Woolsey Fire burn area, sometime before 9 a.m., off Potrero and Lynn roads near Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley. Residents of the Lake Sherwood, Carlisle Canyon and Boney Mountain areas — and all those downwind of the fire — should be prepared to evacuate, the Ventura County Fire Department reported at around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was at least 50 acres in size and rapidly growing, L.A. County Fire Department spokesman David Dantic said.

“We’re having challenges, as you have all seen these past couple days with these Santa Ana winds, these winds can be very erratic,” Dantic told CBS2.

Several helicopters and fixed wing aircraft were actively dumping water and fire retardant on the blaze.

“The fire is very well staffed, we have all the staff we need on this incident,” Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Rich Macklin added.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing hundreds of feet into the air. The flare-up comes after evacuation orders had just been lifted for residents in portions of several surrounding cities, including Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

Retired Los Angeles firefighter and Hidden Valley resident Mike Dunn, who drove out to examine the fire-line, explained to CBS2 the danger of such a flare-up.

“Well, what happens… is that your fire will get on the bottom, of these, what we call chutes, and then it preheats the brush,” Dunn said. “And technically what happens is the brush gets so hot it puts off a gas, and the gas lights, and that’s what you’re concerned about.”

Hidden Valley resident Alex Goodwin told CBS2 he and his neighbors had just received an alert Tuesday morning that they could return home.

“We came back in, thought everything was done, went to work this morning,” Goodwin said. “Me and all my colleagues over at Thermo-Mix were standing, looking out the window and saw the plume of smoke. And I came to get more masks for the office, and I saw this and pulled over to see if we should evacuate.”

Goodwin said there are a couple pregnant women in his office who are worried for their health.

“The last thing one of my colleagues said to me was, she’s got four sets of lungs she needs to protect, she’s very concerned.”

“We were actually moving back in, and we came over and the police are like, ‘there’s been three flare ups,’ and we saw all the smoke come over the mountain,” another resident told CBS2. “We’re heading back out real quick.”

The Woolsey Fire has burned more than 95,000 acres and was 35 percent contained. It has destroyed at least 370 structures.

This is the largest flare-up of the Woolsey Fire since it broke out Nov. 8. On Monday, crews quickly contained the 105-acre Peak Fire which broke out off the 118 Freeway in eastern Simi Valley.

“What I’m hoping is that this wasn’t arson, I’m hoping that’s not the case. And I think we all have to be wary,” said Russell Galipeau, a Newbury Park resident. “We get very complacent about our surroundings and we have to be more aware. We can’t fire-proof everything.”