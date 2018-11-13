MALIBU (CBSLA) — Firefighters are gaining ground against the deadly Woolsey Fire, but that progress could be lost Tuesday with gusty winds forecast to kick up again.

The blaze, now burning in Malibu after erupting Thursday in the Ventura County city of Thousand Oaks, is 35 percent contained. It has scorched 96,314 acres and destroyed at least 435 structures, damaged 2 others and still threatens about 57,000.

The Woolsey Fire was blamed for the deaths of two people, who were found inside a burned vehicle in a long driveway in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway.

“It’s the feeling of homicide detectives that the driver became disoriented and the vehicle was overwhelmed by the fire,” sheriff’s Chief John Benedict said.

Three firefighters have been injured, and Malibu City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner was recuperating at a hospital from conditions related to his unsuccessful efforts to save his home Friday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities are exploring the possibility that SoCal Edison equipment may have sparked the blaze.

Gusty Santa Ana winds continued to rake the communities hardest hit by the Woolsey Fire. Winds of 25 to 35 mph were forecast to blow Tuesday with gusts of 40 to 45 mph, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Sirard.

While some evacuation orders for county communities remained in effect, all mandatory evacuation orders for the City of Los Angeles were lifted as of 7:47 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also announced that people were returning to their homes in Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Oak Park, North Ranch and Newbury Park residents affected by the fire. Cal Fire announced Monday night that evacuation orders have now been lifted for West Hills in Los Angeles and Bell Canyon in Ventura County.

But the entire city of Calabasas remained under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday, and Malibu City Councilman Skylar Peak has asked people to refrain from attempting to get back into Malibu by boat.

A community meeting for Malibu-area evacuees was scheduled for tonight at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall.

The continuing danger prompted Los Angeles County officials to re-issue a warning to residents in evacuated areas to stay away until conditions are deemed safe.

“Although it may appear that fire threats have passed in some communities, officials warned that the situation remains unstable and can shift dangerously with changes in wind patterns and other unpredictable factors,” the advisory noted. Officials noted there are downed power poles and live power lines, live embers that could reignite, buckled roads, landslides and unstable ground, massive debris, unhealthy air quality, poor visibility and now power or cell phone access.

