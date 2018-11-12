WATCH LIVE COVERAGE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Amid powerful Santa Ana winds, a new brush fire broke out Monday off the 118 Freeway on the eastern end of Simi Valley, northwest of Chatsworth.

The Rocky Fire broke out near Rocky Peak off the 118 Freeway sometime before 10 a.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze had jumped to at least 10 acres.

An immediate evacuation ordered in the areas of Box Canyon and Lake Manor, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The 118 Freeway has been shut down in both directions in Simi Valley, California Highway Patrol reported. The eastbound side is shut down at Yosemite Avenue. The westbound side is closed at Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Drivers should avoid the area and instead use State Route 126 or the 101 Freeway.

Ventura County Fire Department crews were responding.

This is a developing story, refresh this page with updates.