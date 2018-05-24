BREAKING:
Woolsey Fire Rages: 75,000 Homes Forced To Evacuate In LA, Ventura Counties
Latest News
LIVE UPDATES: Fires Rage In LA, Ventura Counties
Tens of thousands of homes have been evacuated due to fires burning across the Southland.
75K Homes Ordered To Evacuate As Woolsey Fire Jumps 101 Freeway Into Calabasas
Dozens of homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Parise Reaches 700 Points, Wild Top Kings 3-1
Zach Parise had a goal and an assist to reach 700 points in his NHL career, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
Lillard Scores 25 As Trail Blazers Beat Clippers 116-105
Portland had struggled all night to separate from the Clippers, but pulled in front 93-83 on Zach Collins' dunk with 9:42 left. Another dunk by Collins put the Blazers up 100-90 with 6:10 to go.
Rams
Rams, Lakers, Dodgers, Chargers And Galaxy Offer Condolences To Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims
Los Angeles teams and players offered supported to the Thousand Oaks community Thursday following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill.
Best Of
Best Of LA
On Tap: 3 New Breweries To Check Out In LA
Looking for the Los Angeles brewery of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out.
Best Specials For National Taco Day 2018 In Los Angeles
Let’s face it: Angelenos love our Mexican food. So, when it comes to celebrating National Taco Day, we don’t take this foodie holiday lightly.
Freshen Up Your Wardrobe At 3 New Shops In West Hollywood
Looking for the best new shoe and apparel outlets in West Hollywood? These fresh spots are worth checking out. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you're searching for new fashion around town.
Best Of O.C.
The 5 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Newport Beach
Looking for a new place to eat? We crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Newport Beach, using Yelp data and our own algorithm.
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Laguna Beach
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Laguna Beach via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
What's The Most Expensive Residential Rental Listed In Newport Beach?
We scanned local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings.
LIVE UPDATES: Fires Rage In LA, Ventura Counties
