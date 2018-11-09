Comments
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Woolsey Fire
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Liberty Canyon, west to Decker Canyon, south to the PCH.
- Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd
- Oak Park – entire community
- Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
- West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line
- Ventura Freeway between Westlake Boulevard on the west, Mulholland Highway to the south and Las Virgenes Road to the east.
- North of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to Erbes Road extending north to Sunset Hills Boulevard.
Voluntary Evacuations:
- North of the 101 Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle Boulevard and east of Erbes Road.
Road Closures:
- Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
- Hwy 101 southbound is closed between Wendy Dr. and Lewis Rd.
- Hwy 118 eastbound is now open
- Hwy 118 eastbound, offramp at Yosemite Ave. is closed
- Hwy 101 northbound is now open
Evacuation Centers:
- Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
No animals accepted
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
Accepting large animals
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
Accepting large animals (at capacity)
School Closures Friday
- California State University Channel Islands
- California Lutheran University
- Pepperdine University
- Malibu-Unified School District closing all Malibu schools, but Santa Monica schools will remain open. Closed schools include Malibu High and Middle schools, Juan Cabrillo Elementary School, Webster Elementary School and Point Dume Marine Science School.
- Conejo Valley Unified School District (all schools)
- Hueneme Elementary School District (all schools)
- Las Virgenes Unified School District (all schools)
- Mesa Union School District (all schools)
- Oak Park Unified School District (all schools)
- Oxnard Elementary School District (all schools)
- Oxnard Union High School District (all schools)
- Pleasant Valley School District (all schools)
- Rio School District (all schools)
- Simi Valley Unified School District (all schools)
- Somis Union School District (all schools)
Hill Fire
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Point Mugu Naval Base
- Camarillo Springs – All areas
- Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas
- California State University Channel Islands – All areas
- Dos Vientos
- South Coast
Evacuation Centers:
- Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.
- N-95 masks available.
- Accepting small animals.
- Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.
- N-95 masks available.
- Accepting small animals.