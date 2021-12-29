LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain and snow were making their way back into the Southland Wednesday, with precipitation expected to continue through Thursday, potentially dropping several inches of rain and bringing a few feet of snow to the mountains.

A winter storm warning took effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 4 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.

You will need your umbrella today! This slow moving storm should arrive just before midday. Once here, widespread rain with the heaviest tonight into Thursday. Heavy snow above 6000 ft. All the details on @cbsla 430a-7a & 11a pic.twitter.com/rLq9I0VXpg — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) December 29, 2021

The National Weather Service says “heavy snow” is possible and elevations above 5,000 feet could get 1 to 3 feet. “Light snow” could fall as low as 4,000 feet.

The snow will be accompanied by winds of 35 to 40 mph, with higher-elevation gusts of up to 60 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the NWS. “Some mountain roadways that could be affected by snowfall include Angeles Crest Highway, Mount Baldy Road and Highway 39 in Los Angeles County.”

Caltrans said workers were clearing Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest north of La Canada Flintridge, and chains were required.

In Orange County, voluntary evacuation warnings will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyon areas in the Bond Fire burn area due to fears of possible debris flows.

