LEBEC (CBSLA) — Both sides of the Grapevine were closed to drivers early Thursday morning due to snow and ice on the road, California Highway Patrol said.
Earlier in the morning, the National Weather Service said snow levels had dropped to around 4000 feet in the Grapevine area.READ MORE: Concerns Grow In Bond Fire Burn Area Of OC As Storm Moves Through Area
CHP and Caltrans were alerting drivers that snow was sticking to the ground over the summit on the 5 Freeway between Lebec and State Route 138 and that traffic was slow through the area.
Grapevine: CHP Pacing due to snow falling over the summit on I-5 between Lebec and State Route 138. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/9WzgFwSH4N
— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 30, 2021
CHP later said the Grapevine was closed to drivers on both the north and southbound sides of the 5 Freeway due to snow and ice.READ MORE: Stormy Weather Returns To Southland Bringing Rain, Snow
The freeway was closed from Grapevine Road on the southbound side and Templin Gate on the northbound side. State Route 58 through Tehachapi is open and an alternate route, CHP said.
The 14 freeway to the 58 was also open as an alternate route around Grapevine closure.
I-5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice. SR-58 through Tehachapi is open and an alternate route. #TrafficAlert #snow pic.twitter.com/xvj9hBrnuH
— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) December 30, 2021
Caltrans said the “snow gate” will be opened to allow northbound traffic to make a U-turn and that the Grapevine will reopen when weather subsides.MORE NEWS: Mulholland Highway Closed In Malibu Canyon Due To Mudflow, Rockfall
No estimated time of opening