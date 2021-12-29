SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials issued a voluntary evacuation order ahead of the storm anticipated to arrive Wednesday.
READ MORE: Multiple Lanes Temporarily Closed On 101 Freeway In Studio City
The order will go into effect on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.
The order comes after the National Weather Service declared a flash flood warning in the Bond Fire burn area from Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to Dec. 30, 4 p.m.
Canyon entrances will be under soft road closures at the same time as the evacuation ordersREAD MORE: Stormy Weather Returning With Rain, Snow; Voluntary Evacuations Warnings In Place In OC
This will be the third evacuation order this month for the residents in the area. Officials recommend all residents prepare and evacuate before the order goes into effect.
Anyone with disabilities and in need of evacuation assistance should call Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at (714) 647-7000.
Further information on animal evacuations should call Orange County Animal Care at (714) 935-6848 or at (714) 259-1122 after hours.MORE NEWS: Golden Knights Beat Kings 6-3 For 6th Straight Road Win