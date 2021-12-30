MALIBU (CBSLA) — Campers were evacuated from the Leo Carrillo State Park campground Thursday morning after a nearby creek began flooding from the rain.
Los Angeles County firefighters were able to assist 10 people in leaving the campground but said 30 to 50 people were still there and unable to self evacuate.READ MORE: Stormy Weather Returns To Southland Bringing Rain, Snow
The fire crews were working on a plan to get them out of the area. Ventura County firefighters were assisting L.A. County crews.
READ MORE: Wet Weather Leads To Road Closures Across The Southland
This is Leo Carrillo camp grounds in Malibu. Heavy presence of fire equipment. Multiple stranded families rescued #Muddy #LARain #swiftwater @MPrepardness @LHSLASD @Cal_OES @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/9pEklKlTVH
— Malibu Emergency Preparedness Solutions🚑🚓🚒🚔🚁 (@MPrepardness) December 30, 2021
David Saul, the owner of Malibu Emergency Preparedness Solutions, captured a video of the rushing water.
Fire crews said there were about 20 trailers at the campsite as of Thursday morning.MORE NEWS: Grapevine Closed In Both Direction Due To Snow, Ice
No injuries were reported.