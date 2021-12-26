IRVINE (CBSLA) – The University of California, Irvine has announced the postponement of two additional games for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

Following the temporary cancelation of their December 21 game out of “an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes,” this will be the third-straight game cancelled for the Anteaters.

The three postponements all come in response to the ever-rising numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few weeks.

UCI’s last game was on December 19 against the Duquesne Dukes, a matchup in which they lost 76-54.

Now, the beginning of Big West Conference play will be postponed for at lest two games for the team. Slated to start on December 30, the first BWC game was scheduled against California State, Northridge on Thursday, and University of California, Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The university is still determining how to handle options for ticket holders to both games.

All institutions involved will work together at a later time to determine if and when games can be made up, including the Dec. 21 game against the University of Buffalo Bulls.

With the postponement of these two matchups, the Anteaters’ next scheduled game isn’t until January 6 in their road showing against University of California, Davis.

UCI joins UCLA, USC and California State Long Beach as basketball programs who have had to postpone or cancel multiple games over COVID-19 concerns.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)