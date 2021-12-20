IRVINE (CBSLA) — UC Irvine’s men’s basketball away game against Buffalo scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the UC Irvine Athletics Department announced Monday.
The school cited "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes" as the reason for the postponement as COVID cases are on the rise locally and nationally.
"Efforts will be made by both schools to agree upon a future date," the school said.
UC Irvine's next scheduled game is set for Dec. 30, when it begins Big West Conference play in the Bren Events Center against CSUN.
