LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs.

The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day.

UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games.

UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State (Jan. 1) have been postponed. DETAILS: https://t.co/0e4hTmCpN2 pic.twitter.com/3RboLWoN4l — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile the Trojans (12-0) are among just five undefeated Division 1 teams and have their highest ranking since the 1991-1992 season.

But they’ll have to wait to keep their winning streak alive after postponing their games on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 against Arizona and Arizona State, respectively.

USC's home games against ASU on Dec. 30 and Arizona on Jan. 2 have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans' basketball program. USC will work with the Pac-12 and the teams to reschedule the games on mutually agreed upon dates.https://t.co/aL4R6kRs41 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 24, 2021

USC has had to cancel or postpone their last three games and have also paused all team activities at this time. The Trojans last game was on Dec. 18 when they beat Georgia Tech 67-53 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The rescheduled dates for all four games will be announced once the Pac-12 finalizes their conference schedule.