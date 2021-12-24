Storm Watch:Hourly Forecast + Watch The Latest Weather Videos
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:College Basketball, Pac-12, UCLA, USC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs.

The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Surfer Killed In Shark Attack In San Luis Obispo County

UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games.

Meanwhile the Trojans (12-0) are among just five undefeated Division 1 teams and have their highest ranking since the 1991-1992 season.

READ MORE: Nearly 10K LA County COVID Cases Reported On Christmas Eve

But they’ll have to wait to keep their winning streak alive after postponing their games on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 against Arizona and Arizona State, respectively.

USC has had to cancel or postpone their last three games and have also paused all team activities at this time. The Trojans last game was on Dec. 18 when they beat Georgia Tech 67-53 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

MORE NEWS: NORAD Tracks Santa Around The World On Christmas Eve

The rescheduled dates for all four games will be announced once the Pac-12 finalizes their conference schedule.