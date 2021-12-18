LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Following along with the trend of sporting events being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Long Beach State men’s basketball program announced that their Saturday contest against La Sierra University was cancelled.
The game will not be rescheduled.
The game will not be rescheduled.
Boo. 😷https://t.co/3zCqS6GQxP
— LBSU Mens Basketball (@LBSUhoops) December 18, 2021
The news came just minutes after UCLA's basketball program announced the cancellation of their third straight game in the span of a week.
The Los Angeles Rams had their Sunday game postponed until Tuesday, following an outbreak which saw 29 team members placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
In the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks had their Tuesday tilt against the Calgary Flames postponed until further notice, following an outbreak within the Flames' organization.
Long Beach state is 4-7 on the season, having only won two games since starting the season 2-0.