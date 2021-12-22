LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed, a statewide mask mandate is back in place, and with holiday plans in doubt again – could we see the return of another specter of the pandemic, the dreaded lockdown?

Local city officials like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says they don’t anticipate another lockdown even as yet wave of infections washes over the pandemic-weary population.

“I don’t see a lockdown,” Garcetti said. “I think we’re so much better protected than we were. I do think that restrictions such as masking indoors will continue, especially if these cases go up.”

The Omicron variant has very quickly pushed up cases of COVID-19, on top of an already high rate of infections from the Delta variant. In recent weeks, several events and games across Southern California have been canceled due to infections, the University of California says they will start their winter quarter remotely, and companies have again pushed back their plans to return in-person to their offices.

“It’s like déjà vu all over again. We were here last year, and it’s the same situation,” Susan Germaise said after driving from the Westside to Studio City to get a suddenly in-demand booster shot.

That’s what Ferrer pointed to when she reassured the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“I know that the thing that’s top of mind is, do we see this near future closing back down our stores, telling people they have to stay home? And my hope is no, but that’s a hope,” she said. “What I do want to note is we’re not where we were last year; we have new tools, so we don’t need to do what we did last year.”