LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Countdown to 2022 New Year’s Eve celebration in Grand Park joins the long list of events in the United States canceled due to the rising COVID-19 numbers.
The invite-only celebration in Grand Park was canceled, as it would be a large gathering of individuals.
However, the event will be broadcasted on Fuse and Grand Park's YouTube channel beginning at 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
This change was made with the consultation of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, with the intention of keeping the public, staff members and performers safe.
