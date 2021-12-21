LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles were canceled Tuesday due to continuing issues with COVID-19 within the production.

Last week, several performances of the iconic play were canceled through December 26 after multiple members of the company were diagnosed with COVID-19.

An initial announcement from the group had canceled performances through Saturday, December 18, but additional breakthrough cases within the company prompted the extended closure.

The remaining shows, which were scheduled to run through Jan. 1, were canceled Tuesday.

“It was a cause for celebration when, for the first time in more than 20 months, we were finally able to return to live performances at the Ahmanson Theatre with this spectacular production of `A Christmas Carol,”‘ CTG Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman said in a statement. “That makes it all the more heartbreaking to cancel these remaining performances.

“We are grateful to all the theater-goers who reanimated the Ahmanson with their energy and enthusiasm over the past few weeks and we share the disappointment with the company of `A Christmas Carol’ that this magical production could not have been experienced by so many others. To all ticket holders, we will be in contact to offer full refunds or arrange credit for future shows. We thank all of our patrons for their continued support and look forward to seeing you back in the theater soon.”

Details of the COVID cases within the show’s company were not provided.

Ticketholders will be either able to rebook for a different performance or receive a refund. they can also reach out to CTG at tickets@ctgla.org or 213-972-4400 or in person at the CTG box office at the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in L.A. County over the past few weeks, likely linked to holiday season travel and family gatherings, as well as the new Omicron variant, which may be more transmissible than previous variants, such as Delta.