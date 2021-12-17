LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The No. 4 ranked UCLA men’s basketball team has been forced to cancel its Saturday clash with North Carolina, marking its second game this week that has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the program.
The team announced Friday that the game, part of the CBS Sports Classic, had been called off “due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins’ program.”
The game had been scheduled to be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at noon. It will not be rescheduled for a later date, UCLA said.
On Wednesday, just an hour before tipoff, UCLA was also forced to cancel its tilt with Alabama State after UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was placed into COVID-19 protocols.
The team Friday did not disclose how many players or coaches have tested positive for the virus. UCLA added that all team-related activities have been paused.
This marks the third overall game this month that UCLA has canceled because of the coronavirus. UCLA’s Dec. 5 game against the University of Washington was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Huskies organization.