LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mandate requiring proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to get into indoor bars, clubs, or breweries, and full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter an outdoor mega event, were set to take effect Thursday throughout Los Angeles County.

Anyone who enters or works in a Los Angeles County bar, club, lounge, brewery, winery, or distillery will be required to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Thursday, the same day that outdoor events of 10,000 people or more will only be allowed to admit people with proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours. The vaccination mandate for places serving alcohol tightens on Nov. 4, when they will be required to verify full vaccination of all patrons and employees before they can enter an indoor portion of their business.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor already announced their intention to comply with the mandate by requiring all guests 12 and older to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of their visit.

The order that goes into effect Thursday is just the latest mandate that has helped drive up vaccination rates in California, which continues to have the lowest COVID case rates in the nation. The CDC on Monday said California is the only state in the nation in its “moderate transmission” category.

On Sept. 20, a rule went into effect requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test to enter an indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees. Sept. 30 was the deadline for healthcare and homecare workers to be fully vaccinated, and on Oct. 1 for L.A. County employees. L.A. City employees had until Tuesday to become fully vaccinated.

And still more vaccine mandate deadlines are looming. By Oct. 15, all K-12 school staff will be required to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. LAUSD students who take part in extracurricular activities must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, while all eligible students enrolled in the Culver City Unified School District must be vaccinated by Nov. 19. All eligible LAUSD students are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 19. And with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing the state’s plan to require vaccination of all students and staff at private and public schools once the vaccine is given authorization by federal health officials, those deadline will continue into 2022.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials say their focus over the next few months will be helping organizations and businesses comply with these targeted vaccination requirements.