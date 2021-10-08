LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If protection from the coronavirus isn’t enough incentive, middle or high school students who haven’t yet gotten at least one dose vaccine can get free tickets to a UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl.

Over the summer, there were giveaways and cash incentives galore offered to people if they would get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those fun incentives have since given way to stern mandates requiring workers and students to get the shot, or even to get into a concert venue or eat inside a restaurant.

But middle and high school student in Los Angeles County haven’t fully missed out. Students ages 12 to 18 who have received at least one dose can sign up for free tickets to a Rose Bowl game by visiting http://tinyurl.com/DPHUCLATickets until supplies last.

Currently, only students who are 12 and up are eligible to take the COVID vaccine, but emergency use authorization could come sooner rather than later for children 5 and up. Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve its vaccine for children 5 to 11, and if all goes well, those children could be getting their shots in time for Halloween.

There are indications that LA County’s aggressive push to vaccinate residents is leading to an improvement in case rates. The county says nearly 78% of children 12 and older have received at least one dose, and 70% are fully vaccinated – which undoubtedly helped contribute to the nearly 50% drop in cases among students in the county in the last week.

“The mitigation strategies school partners have worked so hard to put in place are the driving force behind these downward trends, and we are grateful for all the effort to keep staff, students and their families safe,” LA County Public Health officials said in a statement.