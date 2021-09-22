LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Want to get into a concert or a baseball game in California? People in Los Angeles County will now have to show one of several types of vaccination proof, along with photo identification.
Now that proof of vaccination is required at indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees across the state, Los Angeles County is specifying which types of COVID-19 vaccination records are acceptable. Those indoor “mega events” could include anything from conventions and conferences, to concerts, nightclubs, sporting events, and festivals.READ MORE: Evacuations Ordered As University Fire Burns In San Bernardino
Along with photo identification, LA County says venues may accept the following records as proof of vaccination status.READ MORE: LAUSD Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics Ahead Of Deadline For Employees
- The CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card, a white card given upon administering of the first shot of a two-dose vaccine, or the first shot of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- The World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine record card, which is yellow
- The California Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 digital vaccination record on a smartphone
- Other COVID-19 digital vaccination record issued by an approved company
- Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider or entity that provided the vaccine
- California Immunization Registry vaccination record
The record should include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 vaccine, and the date of the doses administered, LA County Public Health officials said. The proof can be shown as the actual vaccination card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or stored on a phone or electronic device.MORE NEWS: Angeles National Forest To Reopen Thursday After Three-Week Closure
Proof of negative COVID tests must also include the person’s name, type of test performed, and the result, along with photo identification. The date of a COVID test must be taken within the 72 hours prior to the event, and can be a printed copy or an email or text message on a phone from the test provider or laboratory.