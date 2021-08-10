LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified an emergency order Tuesday that mandates all county employees provide proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, but left open the possibility of exemptions and testing rather than vaccines for some employees.
Last week, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis signed an executive order requiring all county employees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Those who remain unvaccinated are vulnerable," Solis told her colleagues. "Millions of people are still hesitant and refuse to do their part altogether. … I don't think we can wait any longer."
The order required all county employees, regardless of department, to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021, with exemptions for medical and religious purposes.
The most recent county figures show that 72% of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 62% are fully vaccinated.
The county reported another 2,622 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, raising the overall total from throughout the pandemic to 1,331,859. Another 22 deaths were also reported, raising the county’s COVID death toll to 24,805.