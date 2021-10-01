LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A number of memorial events will take place Friday to mark the somber fourth anniversary of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.
On Oct. 1, 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel down onto a crowd of about 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing 60 people and injuring more than 500.
Nearly half the victims were from Southern California. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
Investigators have never found a motive in the attack. In October of 2019, lawyers representing about 4,400 victims reached an $800 million settlement in a lawsuit against MGM International Resorts.
The Route 91 Remembrance Event will take place Friday morning in Ventura County at an undisclosed location. There will be a second event at 2 p.m. at Conejo Creek Park North in Thousand Oaks, featuring art projects, music and line dancing.
In Corona, a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Remembrance Field in Eagle Glen Park.