LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A judge Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement in a lawsuit against MGM Resorts over the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival — just one day before the third anniversary.
The settlement provides a range of awards to 4,400 relatives and victims of the shooting, roughly half of whom hail from Southern California, according to Newport Beach attorney Dan Robinson whose firm represented about one-third of the plaintiffs.
“It’s the largest settlement of its kind that we’re aware of,” Robinson said. “I don’t know of any other that provided its level of compensation and benefits to so many people. I’m so happy that on this third anniversary these victims will be able to get some measure of compensation and closure.”
The company’s insurance will cover $751 million and MGM will cover the remaining $49 million, according to Robinson.
At a minimum, plaintiffs claiming just psychological trauma without providing proof of treatment will receive $5,000, according to Robinson. The families of those who were killed or left paralyzed will see awards in the “seven figures,” Robinson said.
The shooter’s motive in the killing remains unknown.